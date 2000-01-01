A Spirit’s Tale
BVG
BVG brings forth a bag full of calming oriental vibes on his latest album “A Spirit’s Tale”. Heavy hitting drums are glued together with traditional eastern instruments. Take a deep breath and empty your mind - great ideas seed from a state of total relaxation.
